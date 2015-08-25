Medical Moment-Spectrum Health’s Limbcare and Preservation Clinic proving beneficial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-Spectrum Health's Limb Care and Preservation Clinic is a multispeciality clinic that allows patients to get all of their care under the same roof, on the same day. The clinic is designed for patients suffering from any type of foot, leg or venous ulcer, non-healing surgical wounds or limb threatening traumatic injury. "For exmple if you have a diabetic with a wound on their foot or a foot ulcer, they might need to see a healing specialist, a vascular surgeon, possibly an endocrine specialist to help manage their diabetes, diabetes education, nutrition, podiatrist and potentially an orthopedist to help them with their shoes, " said Doctor Richard Hodgson, the medical director of the clinic.

Doctor Hodgson says allowing patients to get their care under one roof is proving advantageous for the patient. "Because you don't have all the hassles of trying to get those appointments with the specialists, the studies suggest a significantly better outcome for the patient," said Hodgson. For more information about the Limb Care and Preservation Clinic, call 616-391-8635 or go click on spectrumhealth.org/limbcare .