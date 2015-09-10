Volunteers kick-off Celebration of Service Campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Today hundreds of volunteers from around West Michigan will be helping veterans in-need as part of the Fifth Annual Celebration of Service Campaign.

This campaign is bringing 200 Home Depot associates together with the Habitat for Humanity of Kent County to work on these projects.

It's all meant to help improve safety and accessibility for veterans in their homes.

U.S. Navy Veteran Louis Storra’s home is getting a new handicap ramp with some handrails and having the porch and yard spruced up a bit.

A Habitat for Humanity Site Supervisor, Jason Parsons said it's getting to meet and help people like Louis that makes his job so rewarding.

“They’re really nice individuals and they have some great stories and it's nice just to share time with them, and to do something to give back to them, because they've obviously given to us."

The campaign runs through September 13th.

You can also participate on social media by taking a "selfie" while volunteering with the hashtag #ServiceSelfie.

For each like, share, and tag, Home Depot will donate $1 to organizations that help senior veterans.