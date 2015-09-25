Local teen spreads message of donating organs through ArtPrize entry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- High school senior, Levi Faber, is hoping to spread the word about just how important organ donations are and he's doing it all with the help of his ArtPrize seven entry.

"Donating Life" is an ArtPrize entry featuring 350 wooden figures scattered across a blank wall and ceiling in Grand Rapid's Fifth Third Bank Plaza. Hundreds of those wooden figures are still in need of their wooden kidney and it's Levi Faber's goal to "fill up all of this with kidneys," he said.

"I really wanted to come up with an idea that was interactive and fun and could show the scale of everybody that needs organ transplants," Faber said.

More than 123,000 men, women, and children are currently in need of life-saving organ transplants and Levi says that number is growing. So he's asking those viewing his piece to become an organ donor, write their name on a removable kidney and insert it into a blue wooden piece.

"It's really near and dear to my heart because I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for an organ donation," Faber said.

Levi received a kidney transplant from his father when he was just two years old. Now, 18-year-old Faber wants to change a life of his own.

"I'm really hoping at least one person's life can be saved by one of the people I signed up to be an organ donor," Faber said.

Levi says almost 30 people have signed up to donate their organs, but there is still over 300 slots to fill. If you're interested in checking out Levi's ArtPrize entry, you can find it inside the Fifth Third Bank Plaza on Lyon Street. If you would like to vote for Levi's "Donating Life" vote 62134 on the ArtPrize app or website.