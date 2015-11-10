× Breast-feeding mom fends off home intruders

(CNN) — A man has been charged in the home invasion and shooting of a North Carolina mom last week.

Semantha Bunce, 21, a combat medic in the National Guard, was in her Charlotte home breast-feeding her 4-month-old son in her bedroom when intruders barged in Tuesday, November 3, according to CNN affiliate WSOC.

As the intruders broke into the home and opened fire, Bunce fired back with her own weapon.

“I think it was a shock to the intruders just as much as it was to her,” her husband, Paul Bunce, told the affiliate.

Her son was unharmed in the shooting, police said.

She remains in the Carolinas Medical Center recovering from injuries from at least two gunshot wounds.

Family members told WSOC that she has at least on more surgery ahead of her.

A friend has established a GoFundMe account to help with her impending expenses.

Semantha’s husband told WSOC that his wife’s National Guard training allowed her to protect herself and her son.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you for all the undying support,” Semantha said on her Facebook page.

“It means the absolute world to me and my family to have your support during this time of tragedy,” she continued.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have charged Reco Latur Dawkins Jr., 23, with attempted first degree murder, felony breaking and entering and conspiracy in connection to the incident.

Dawkins will have his first court appearance Tuesday.

