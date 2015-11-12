GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Bret and Jason talk about the Regional Final match-ups involving West Michigan teams.
Bakita and Book Week 12
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Regional championships on the line in boys basketball
-
Chief Meteorologist Joe Kopecek leaving FOX 17 in March
-
South Christian rides hot start to regional win over Fremont
-
Bingham, Jr. leads Grand Rapids Catholic Central to win over Spring Lake in regional semifinal
-
Defensive change leads Muskegon to win over Grand Rapids Christian
-
-
Kansas is No. 1 in Midwest Region; MSU No. 3, plays Friday
-
Meg Mallon talks LPGA, staying sharp int he winter and more at the West Michigan Golf Show
-
Paws, Claws and Corks – 2018
-
Oakridge Girls Riding 78-Game Conference Win Streak
-
National Day of Racial Healing sparks conversation on racial disparities in local communities
-
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 12
-
Race car designed by GVSU students on display at auto show
-
Non-profit that helps assist with mental health in danger of closing