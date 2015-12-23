MSU loses appeal in records dispute with ESPN

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has cleared the way for ESPN to obtain the names of Michigan State University athletes who were listed as suspects in police investigations.

The court said Wednesday it won’t take an appeal from Michigan State.

ESPN filed a public records request in 2014. Michigan State released reports but wouldn’t reveal the names of student-athletes, witnesses or victims, citing privacy.

An Ingham County judge ruled in favor of ESPN and said the names of athletes who were suspects must be released. The state appeals court agreed in August, saying the public’s interest, under Michigan law, outweighs any expectation of privacy.

