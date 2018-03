× Boil Water Warning issued for White Pigeon

WHITE PIGEON, Mich. – Residents of White Pigeon, Michigan are being asked to boil their water before using it.

The Drinking Water Warning was issued by the Department of Environmental Quality through the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

The DEQ and the Village of White Pigeon are flushing the system and will chlorinate it if necessary. Residents are advised to boil water or use bottled water until further notice.