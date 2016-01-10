Funeral set for singer Natalie Cole

Posted 11:12 AM, January 10, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A funeral for Grammy Award-winning singer Natalie Cole will be held Monday in Los Angeles.natalie cole

A spokesperson for the family said Saturday the service will be at West Angeles Church of God in Christ, where Cole was once a member. R&B Star Chaka Khan is expected to sing at the funeral.

Cole will be buried next to her parents, sister and brother at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale.

She was known for such hits as “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love),” “Inseperable,” and “Our Love.” In 1991, she intertwined her musical legacy with that of her father Nat King Cole to make is “Unforgettable” a Grammy-winning hit through technological wizardry.

Cole died on New Year’s Eve at 65 years old of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which led to heart failure.

