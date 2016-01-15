Markets slide again; oil drops below $30 per barrel

Posted 4:36 PM, January 15, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK, NY - (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(AP) – U.S. stocks plunged again, completing the worst two-week start to a year ever.

The market was rattled Friday by yet another tumble in the price of oil that slammed energy companies and on a government report showing a dip in retail sales.

The price of oil sank below $30 Friday a barrel and is trading at the lowest level since 2003.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 390 points, or 2.4 percent, to close at 15,988. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 44 points, or 2.3 percent, to 1,876. The Nasdaq fell 126 points, or 2.7 percent, to 4,488.

The Dow and the S&P 500 are both down 8.2 percent since the beginning of the year. The Nasdaq is down 10.4 percent.

