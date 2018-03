Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - A new hot yoga studio is opening in Grand Rapids, that's sure to help get you on track with your fitness goals.

Yoga fever is a hot yoga studio brings high-quality Vinyasa practices into a heated environment.

They offer three different classes each costing $5 and will be open for business starting Monday, January 18th.

Yoga Fever is located at 1154 Wealthy St. SE

Visit their website for more information.