No. 16 Iowa beats Michigan 82-71

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Jarrod Uthoff scored 23 points and No. 16 Iowa beat Michigan 82-71 on Sunday for its first 5-0 start in the Big Ten in 19 years.

Peter Jok had 14 of his 16 points in the second half for the surging Hawkeyes (14-3, 5-0), who could make a big leap in Monday’s rankings after a tumultuous week for many of the nation’s top teams.

Iowa broke open a tight game with a 16-3 run midway through the second half, and Jok buried a 3-pointer that made it 76-68 with 2:34 left.

Derrick Walton Jr. had 16 points for Michigan (13-5, 3-2). The Wolverines played their fourth straight game without star Caris LeVert, who was out with a left leg injury.