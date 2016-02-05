Retired Ohio police officer gets to buy K-9 partner for $1

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — A recently retired Ohio police officer has been allowed to buy his K-9 partner for $1.

Officials in Marietta had created a social-media stir when they said Matt Hickey’s police dog, Ajax, had to be sold at auction because it was city property and could still work. Hickey and Ajax worked together for three years, and the dog lived with him.

Hickey was allowed to buy Ajax from the city on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the city had said it would allow Hickey to keep the dog if Hickey continued to work for the police department on a volunteer basis after his retirement. Hickey refused, noting he retired in January over health concerns.

Hickey says he’s “speechless and very grateful” that he gets to keep Ajax.

 

