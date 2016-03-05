Man in custody after shooting in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.— A suspect was arrested after a shooting on Saturday morning.

Battle Creek Police responded around 2:15 to reports of a suspicious male wandering the 3700 block of West Michigan Avenue.

Police said before they arrived on the scene, witnesses told them about a single gun shot being fired. Officers found the suspect in the back yard of a house in the area.

Later officers discovered that the male suspect had shot a different man in the back.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, and released later that morning.

The shooting remains under investigation.