Man in custody after shooting in Battle Creek

Posted 5:06 AM, March 5, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.— A suspect was arrested after a shooting on Saturday morning.

Battle Creek Police responded around 2:15 to reports of a suspicious male wandering the 3700 block of West Michigan Avenue.

Police said before they arrived on the scene, witnesses told them about a single gun shot being fired.  Officers found the suspect in the back yard of a house in the area.

Later officers discovered that the male suspect had shot a different man in the back.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, and released later that morning.

The shooting remains under investigation.

