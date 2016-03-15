Group wants gun ban at DeVos Place lifted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The DeVos Place Convention Center currently prohibits all guns, even for those with concealed and open carry permits, but after a woman was asked to remove her weapon during a weekend expo, advocates are claiming that the ban is in violation of the law.
Over the weekend, a woman attending the Women's Expo at DeVos Place was asked to remove her weapon. Tom Lambert of Michigan Open Carry says Michigan law allows for gun bans in places like sports arenas and stadiums, but doesn't clearly ban them from convention centers.
Lambert says the issue is almost identical to a dispute in 2012 where the Michigan Court of Appeals overturned a weapons ban by a Lansing library. He's hoping the ban will be lifted not only at DeVos Place, but also DeVos Performance Hall and Van Andel Arena.
We contacted SMG, the management company that runs DeVos Place and the other venues, but we have not yet heard back from them. Lambert says his group is discussing the issue with their attorney to decide how to move forward.
11 comments
Gordon Sr Buzzell
Open carry is a joke, it should be banned !
R.McCutchen
Why do people want to carry guns are they that scared they feel the need to intimidate other people because they have a gun
NO PC FOR ME
Well, fist and foremost. Its OUR constitutional right.
But how would you know if someone is concealed carrying a weapon ? The criminals you encounter walking to DeVos have illegally concealed weapons and your not afraid of them apparently, why would you be afraid of a lawful person with a LEGAL weapon?
NO PC FOR ME
Free speech is joke and should be banned …
Or is that a Constitutional right YOU approve of ?
Oh wait, the liberals are already working on limiting free speech. they call it “safe zones”. apparently truth and fact frighten liberals.
common sense
Your right, if your not a felon you should be able to carry a gun concealed with no permit. Its called constitutional carry. And its coming to Michigan soon!
NO PC FOR ME
Shall we talk about the elephant in the room ? ( no offence to real elephants
The area around DeVos is not safe. Rosa Parks square for example.
It seems GR is more concerned with being PC than keeping law and order.
I absolutely refuse to frequent that area and downtown in general because of GR’s lackluster policies of giving criminals the legal advantage. I spend my money elsewhere.
I used to attend blues on the mall but dealing with the gangstas became to much of a PITA.
And as a CPL holder many bushiness don’t want my money, says so on their door. So ok.
See, elections really do have consequences
Mark
There is no such thing as an open carry permit. There is no law against open carry, except for in a few places, most of which are listed in MCL 750.234d, therefore if you legally own a firearm you can open carry it.
Chris
Our rights Trump your fears and opinions.
Fun facts
I think we would be better off building a wall around every inner city.
Bob
Sure that is a great idea. Ha Ha
Tom
“Illegal gun ban at public facility being vehemently defended using public funds by public officials who will not have to ever face jail time nor personal financial penalties”