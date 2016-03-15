Group wants gun ban at DeVos Place lifted

Posted 4:22 PM, March 15, 2016, by , Updated at 05:00PM, March 15, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The DeVos Place Convention Center currently prohibits all guns, even for those with concealed and open carry permits, but after a woman was asked to remove her weapon during a weekend expo, advocates are claiming that the ban is in violation of the law.

Over the weekend, a woman attending the Women's Expo at DeVos Place was asked to remove her weapon.  Tom Lambert of Michigan Open Carry says Michigan law allows for gun bans in places like sports arenas and stadiums, but doesn't clearly ban them from convention centers.

Lambert says the issue is almost identical to a dispute in 2012 where the Michigan Court of Appeals overturned a weapons ban by a Lansing library.  He's hoping the ban will be lifted not only at DeVos Place, but also DeVos Performance Hall and Van Andel Arena.

We contacted SMG, the management company that runs DeVos Place and the other venues, but we have not yet heard back from them. Lambert says his group is discussing the issue with their attorney to decide how to move forward.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

11 comments

    • R.McCutchen

      Why do people want to carry guns are they that scared they feel the need to intimidate other people because they have a gun

      Reply
      • NO PC FOR ME

        Well, fist and foremost. Its OUR constitutional right.
        But how would you know if someone is concealed carrying a weapon ? The criminals you encounter walking to DeVos have illegally concealed weapons and your not afraid of them apparently, why would you be afraid of a lawful person with a LEGAL weapon?

        Reply
    • NO PC FOR ME

      Free speech is joke and should be banned …
      Or is that a Constitutional right YOU approve of ?

      Oh wait, the liberals are already working on limiting free speech. they call it “safe zones”. apparently truth and fact frighten liberals.

      Reply
    • common sense

      Your right, if your not a felon you should be able to carry a gun concealed with no permit. Its called constitutional carry. And its coming to Michigan soon!

      Reply
  • NO PC FOR ME

    Shall we talk about the elephant in the room ? ( no offence to real elephants
    The area around DeVos is not safe. Rosa Parks square for example.
    It seems GR is more concerned with being PC than keeping law and order.

    I absolutely refuse to frequent that area and downtown in general because of GR’s lackluster policies of giving criminals the legal advantage. I spend my money elsewhere.
    I used to attend blues on the mall but dealing with the gangstas became to much of a PITA.

    And as a CPL holder many bushiness don’t want my money, says so on their door. So ok.

    See, elections really do have consequences

    Reply
  • Mark

    There is no such thing as an open carry permit. There is no law against open carry, except for in a few places, most of which are listed in MCL 750.234d, therefore if you legally own a firearm you can open carry it.

    Reply
  • Tom

    “Illegal gun ban at public facility being vehemently defended using public funds by public officials who will not have to ever face jail time nor personal financial penalties”

    Reply