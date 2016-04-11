Trump kids not registered on time for NY primary

Posted 10:43 AM, April 11, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump visits his Scottish golf course Turnberry with his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump on July 30, 2015 in Ayr, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican front-runner Donald Trump says his children will not be able to vote for him in the upcoming New York presidential primary because they didn’t register in time.

In an interview on Fox News Monday, Trump said his children, Eric and Ivanka, “feel very, very guilty” not to have registered, saying that they were “unaware of the rules.”

Trump didn’t provide further details on their failure to register, saying, simple, “it’s fine.”

