Brothers sentenced in Ryan Pollok murder case

Posted 4:16 PM, April 13, 2016, by , Updated at 09:03PM, April 13, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --  Juan Enrique Reyes was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for the 2007 murder of Ryan Pollok.

Reyes was found guilty in March of second-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder and felony firearms.

His brother, Eric Reyes Santiago, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the murder.  He was sentenced to a year behind bars, despite Pollok's family members' plea for a harsher sentence.

The brothers were arrested by Mexican authorities near Guadalajara in November 2015.   The two were extradited to West Michigan to face charges in the high-profile murder case.

Pollok was killed Sept. 30, 2007 during a gang shootout in southwest Grand Rapids.  Officials say Pollok was attending a party in the area and was an innocent bystander.

 

