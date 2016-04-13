Brothers sentenced in Ryan Pollok murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Juan Enrique Reyes was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for the 2007 murder of Ryan Pollok.

Reyes was found guilty in March of second-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder and felony firearms.

His brother, Eric Reyes Santiago, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the murder. He was sentenced to a year behind bars, despite Pollok's family members' plea for a harsher sentence.

The brothers were arrested by Mexican authorities near Guadalajara in November 2015. The two were extradited to West Michigan to face charges in the high-profile murder case.

Pollok was killed Sept. 30, 2007 during a gang shootout in southwest Grand Rapids. Officials say Pollok was attending a party in the area and was an innocent bystander.