Portage woman critically injured in stabbing

PORTAGE, Mich. -- A 43-year-old woman is hospitalized Thursday after being stabbed several times.

Portage Police were called to the home in the 10000 block of Cora Drive at about 12:38 a.m. Thursday, according to a release.

The woman reported to police that the suspect fled the area through a back door after the stabbing. She is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

A police K-9 unit was brought in to track the suspect but was unsuccessful. No description of the suspect has been provided.

The woman's three children and mother-in-law were also inside the home and were asleep at the time of the stabbing.

Police have not said yet if they found a weapon at the scene. A neighbor tells FOX 17 that she had not heard any screams or yelling last night and did not see anything suspicious.