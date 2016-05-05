Portage woman critically injured in stabbing

Posted 12:27 PM, May 5, 2016, by , Updated at 07:30PM, May 5, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PORTAGE, Mich. --  A 43-year-old woman is hospitalized Thursday after being stabbed several times.

Portage Police were called to the home in the 10000 block of Cora Drive at about 12:38 a.m. Thursday, according to a release.

The woman reported to police that the suspect fled the area through a back door after the stabbing.   She is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

A police K-9 unit was brought in to track the suspect but was unsuccessful.  No description of the suspect has been provided.

The woman's three children and mother-in-law were also inside the home and were asleep at the time of the stabbing.

Police have not said yet if they found a weapon at the scene.  A neighbor tells FOX 17 that she had not heard any screams or yelling last night and did not see anything suspicious.

 

