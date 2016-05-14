× Burned Ottawa County church announces Sunday services, location

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Faith United Reformed Church has found a new home for its Sunday services.

Pastor Matthew Nuiver said two Sunday services will be conducted tomorrow — at 11:15 a.m. and at 6:30 p.m. — at the South Olive Christian Reformed Church, located at the corner of 120th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street in Holland.

The Faith United Reformed Church sanctuary on 120th Avenue between Polk and Croswell streets in Olive Township was destroyed by fire Friday morning. Nuiver said several dozen churches reached out to him offering their facilities for Sunday worship.

He said the final decision was made collectively by the Faith United Reformed Church’s board.