Burned Ottawa County church announces Sunday services, location

Posted 12:34 PM, May 14, 2016, by , Updated at 12:40PM, May 14, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Friday's fire at the Faith United Reformed Church in Olive Township. Casey Tubergan photo

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Faith United Reformed Church has found a new home for its Sunday services.

Pastor Matthew Nuiver said two Sunday services will be conducted tomorrow — at 11:15 a.m. and at 6:30 p.m. — at the South Olive Christian Reformed Church, located at the corner of 120th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street in Holland.

The Faith United Reformed Church sanctuary on 120th Avenue between Polk and Croswell streets in Olive Township was destroyed by fire Friday morning. Nuiver said several dozen churches reached out to him offering their facilities for Sunday worship.

He said the final decision was made collectively by the Faith United Reformed Church’s board.

 

