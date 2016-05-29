Beat the heat: Keep your loved ones cool and healthy

WEST MICHIGAN — Warmer temperatures and summer days can impact the body's ability to stay cool.
Paula Nelson from Right at Home shared advice on how you can keep your elderly loved ones safe and healthy during the summer.
Right at Home offers in-home companionship and personal care to seniors and disabled adults who want to continue to live independently. The organization says the following tips can protect you and your loved ones from heat-related illnesses:
- Drink cool, nonalcoholic beverages; if your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or prescribes water pills for you, ask how much you should drink when the weather is hot
- Rest
- Take a cool shower, bath or sponge bath
- Seek an air-conditioned environment; if your home is not air conditioned, visit an air-conditioned shopping mall, movie theater or public library to cool off
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, cotton clothing; if outdoors, wear a hat
- Plan outdoor activities in early morning when it is cooler.
