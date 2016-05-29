Beat the heat: Keep your loved ones cool and healthy

Posted 10:33 AM, May 29, 2016, by , Updated at 10:34AM, May 29, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WEST MICHIGAN — Warmer temperatures and summer days can impact the body's ability to stay cool.

Paula Nelson from Right at Home shared advice on how you can keep your elderly loved ones safe and healthy during the summer.

Right at Home offers in-home companionship and personal care to seniors and disabled adults who want to continue to live independently. The organization says the following tips can protect you and your loved ones from heat-related illnesses:

  • Drink cool, nonalcoholic beverages; if your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or prescribes water pills for you, ask how much you should drink when the weather is hot
  • Rest
  • Take a cool shower, bath or sponge bath
  • Seek an air-conditioned environment; if your home is not air conditioned, visit an air-conditioned shopping mall, movie theater or public library to cool off
  • Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, cotton clothing; if outdoors, wear a hat
  • Plan outdoor activities in early morning when it is cooler.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • WilliamJPoorman

    Interesting story but I was disappointed that you mention nothing about what functionality will be included and what is the likely date to market and likely price range.
    ❥❥❥❥❥❥❥ Read.More.Detail….
    ✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔
    ━━━————————————————————————-━━━

    Reply