× Field Announced for the 2016 Meijer LPGA Classic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — World number one Lydia Ko and defending champion Lexi Thompson lead the field for the 3rd Meijer LPGA Classic, the entire field was announced on Wednesday.

The 2016 Meijer LPGA Classic takes place June 14-19 at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont.

The field includes all players that have won on the LPGA Tour this season as well as the entire top 10 on the current money list.

You can see the entire field by going to meijerLPGAclassic.com.