HUDSONVILLE, Mich. --Rockford won the division 1 regional softball title at Hudsonville on Saturday. The Rams beat Grandville, 10-9, in the regional semifinal, before beating Byron Center, 12-2, in the regional final. Rockford moves on to the quarterfinals against Midland at Central Michigan University on Tuesday.
Rockford beats Byron Center for softball regional title
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
