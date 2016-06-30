Can you spot the ghost in this century-old photo?

A recently discovered photo from the early 1900s holds a secret that's creeping people out.
At first nothing looks unusual. It's just a picture of a group of women taken near Belfast, Ireland around 1900. But some believe there's a ghost among the women.
Look closely at the second row from the bottom, the woman all the way on the right.
Do you see the hand on her shoulder? It's not connected to anyone.
The hand doesn't appear to belong to the women around her, and experts say it doesn't appear to be photoshopped.
3 comments
James
Spot the ghost? I can’t even spot the photo!
All I see is a video placeholder because I have blocked all Fox17’s videos on account of them autoplaying by default.
If the article is about a photo, it is a waste of bandwidth to post a video anyway. Just post the photo.
J.
I don’t know who the “experts” are who claim that this does not appear to be photoshopped, but I am a professional photographer and it is very clear to me that this image has been manipulated. There are very visible artifacts where the “missing” person’s shoulder, arm, and body would have been.
Vince
Confirmed hoax pic. I found several different versions of this image already. Someone trolling all the gullible news outlets who can’t be bothered to check on facts themselves before publishing something. I guess we know where this website stands now. :(