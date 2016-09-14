Three West Michigan companies awarded for excellent health and safety

LANSING, Mich.– Three West Michigan companies, out of four in Michigan, have been recognized for excellent safety and health performance and management systems by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA.)

MIOSHA’s Consultation, Education and Training (CET) Award winners were announced Wednesday, with bronze, silver and gold certificates issued to each company for their efforts to implement better than average illness and injury prevention into their business.

The MIOSHA CET Award winners were:

-Shape Corp., Comstock Facility in Grand Haven were awarded gold

-LightCorp of Grand Haven were awarded gold

-Kerkstra Precast of Grandville were awarded bronze

-Roush Performance Products of Plymouth was awarded bronze

Any employers who are interested in free safety and health assistance is encouraged to contact the MIOSHA Consultation Education and Training Division.

You can schedule a visit with MIOSHA at 800-866-4674 or submit a request online at www.michigan.gov/cetrca.