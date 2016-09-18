One killed after vehicle blows through Ottawa County stop sign

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 24-year-old Bailey resident is dead following a crash in Ottawa County Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say it happened just after 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of 32nd Ave. and Sehler St.

That’s where a pickup truck carrying three people failed to stop at a stop sign. The truck ran into a car going through the intersection, sending both vehicles off the road.

The truck rolled several times before coming to rest on its top.

Hector Aguilar, a passenger in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others in the truck were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car suffered non-life threatening injuries, her passenger was not hurt.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department says the investigation into this crash is ongoing.