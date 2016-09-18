One killed after vehicle blows through Ottawa County stop sign

Posted 1:54 AM, September 18, 2016, by , Updated at 01:56AM, September 18, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Hector Aguilar. Undated courtesy photo.

Hector Aguilar. Undated courtesy photo.

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 24-year-old Bailey resident is dead following a crash in Ottawa County Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say it happened just after 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of 32nd Ave. and Sehler St.

That’s where a pickup truck carrying three people failed to stop at a stop sign. The truck ran into a car going through the intersection, sending both vehicles off the road.

The truck rolled several times before coming to rest on its top.

Hector Aguilar, a passenger in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others in the truck were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car suffered non-life threatening injuries, her passenger was not hurt.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department says the investigation into this crash is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s