Police: Michigan mother confused after abandoning toddler in car in Atlanta, GA

Posted 2:32 PM, October 24, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

 

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police are investigating what led a Michigan woman to apparently abandon her toddler in a parked car, wander through the city and end up more than 10 miles away without remembering how she got there.

Police said during a news conference that 32-year-old Crystal Hitts of Michigan was found on Saturday afternoon in Riverdale, about a dozen miles south of the bank parking lot where the girl was rescued the previous night.

Police say Hitts couldn’t say where she’d been overnight. Investigators said there appeared to be a “disconnect” with Hitts, as she did not ask about the toddler’s condition or mention having a child at all.

Hitts is being charged with child abandonment and reckless conduct.

The toddler has been placed in protective custody.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s