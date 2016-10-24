Police: Michigan mother confused after abandoning toddler in car in Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police are investigating what led a Michigan woman to apparently abandon her toddler in a parked car, wander through the city and end up more than 10 miles away without remembering how she got there.

Police said during a news conference that 32-year-old Crystal Hitts of Michigan was found on Saturday afternoon in Riverdale, about a dozen miles south of the bank parking lot where the girl was rescued the previous night.

Police say Hitts couldn’t say where she’d been overnight. Investigators said there appeared to be a “disconnect” with Hitts, as she did not ask about the toddler’s condition or mention having a child at all.

Hitts is being charged with child abandonment and reckless conduct.

The toddler has been placed in protective custody.