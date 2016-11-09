Trampoline park hiring 100 employees Thursday

Posted 3:44 PM, November 9, 2016, by , Updated at 04:04PM, November 9, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – 100 jobs are up in the air Thursday…literally.

AirTime Trampoline & Indoor Game Park is holding a job fair Thursday at their soon to be new location at 3681 28th Street SE.  The park is set to open later this month.

The job fair runs from Noon until 7:00pm .  The park is looking for full and part-time employees to act as court monitors, hosts, managers and in concessions. Experience in hospitality, retail, amusement and/or banquet service is preferred, but not required.

The indoor game park will include wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, a rock climbing wall, a warrior course and more.

