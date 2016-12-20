A ‘Red Hot’ wish: Teen to meet the Red Hot Chili Peppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENISON, Mich.-- A 10th Grader from Jenison High School was recently surprised in front of his entire band class.

Mason Moerdyk, who plays trumpet and guitar, is a huge fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Moerdyk has suffered from cystic fibrosis since his was young, diagnosed just before his second birthday.

"It's unheard of usually of a CF kid playing the trumpet, and that he even can play it is amazing, and we're very proud of him," says Mason's mother, Amanda.

As Mason continued to battle the disease and show a love for music, his parents teamed up with Make A Wish West Michigan to give him a face-to-face meeting with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Mason was notified about the meet and greet on Tuesday, about a year after making his wish.

"He loves the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and he's getting to meet them," says Amanda Moerdyk. "He loves Flea. He talks about playing the bass all the time. I'm so happy for him."

Mason will travel to Boston in February to meet the band.

Over the year, Jenison High School has raised $20,000 to help grant wishes.