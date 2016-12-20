Body found in Saugatuck playground identified

Posted 1:24 PM, December 20, 2016, by , Updated at 07:22PM, December 20, 2016

SAUGATUCK, Mich. - The woman found dead outside near a mobile home park has been identified and her cause of death is no longer suspicious.

The Allegan County Sheriff says that Jamie Dollar, 40, died from hypothermia and that there were no signs of foul play.  Investigators say that they are still waiting for toxicology results to return before concluding if intoxicants contributed to her death.

Friends and neighbors remember her as an energetic and positive presence.

"She always was really, really happy," said friend Robin Warner.  "Just always wanted to hug and wanted to know what I needed."

Children found Dollar's body Sunday afternoon in a playground area, lying in the snow.

