GR Christian beats FH Central, 47-33, in CU Holiday Hoops Tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Christian beat Forest Hills Central, 47-33, in the opening round of the Cornerstone Holiday Hoops Tournament. The Eagles advance to face Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the championship game of the Gold Bracket Thursday at 7 p.m..
