Let it melt, let it melt, let it melt

Posted 12:05 PM, December 20, 2016, by

WEST MICHIGAN-  We have a lot of snow on the ground already, so a white Christmas of some sort isn’t really in jeopardy with just a few days to spare before the big holiday, but many people would like to see snow actually fall on Christmas Eve/Day.

advanced-tracking-1

A warm front will lift into the region Saturday night into Sunday which will move us into a much warmer airmass.  We can expect rain showers to develop at this time as well, with more of a wet Christmas than anything.

2012-christmas-eve-day

We’ll be warming up and even reaching the 50s in several locations for the day after Christmas!  Expect a lot of melting to occur in this 72 hour period.

