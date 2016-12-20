Person of interest released from jail in Comstock Twp homicide

Posted 5:48 PM, December 20, 2016, by , Updated at 05:49PM, December 20, 2016
12-19-16-suspicious-death-scene-comstock-twp

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The sheriff’s department says the person of interest they arrested in connection to a Comstock Township homicide has been released.

Kalamazoo deputies say they submitted charges in connection to the death of 20-year-old Michael Jamaun Rogers, who was found dead Sunday night in an apartment complex at H Avenue and Sprinkle. However, the prosecutor’s office has returned the case to the deputies for more investigation.

Rogers’ death is being treated as a homicide.

If you know anything, contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or leave an anonymous tip with Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

