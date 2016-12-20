Portage YMCA employee arrested for recording women in shower; victims sought

PORTAGE, Mich. – An employee at the Portage YMCA has been arrested for allegedly recording video of women in the shower area.

Gurkaran Singh, 21, was arrested Friday after a woman noticed an object under the shower door. She took the object and found it to be a box with a phone inside. She contacted the Portage Department of Public Safety and they determined that the phone was Singh’s.

Detectives believe that there have been four female victims in the case. Two of the victims have been identified, but two are still not known. Investigators are asking that if you were at the Portage YMCA between August 10 and August 18 and showered in the All Access Locker Room, you should call the Portage Department of Public Safety and talk to Detective Dereck Hess at 269-329-4567.

Steve Springsdorf, CEO and President of the YMCA in Portage tells FOX 17 that Singh was suspended as soon as they learned of the allegations and was fired after the DPS informed them of their findings.

Singh has been charged with four felonies: two counts of Surveillance of an Unclothed Person and two counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video