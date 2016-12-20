West Michigan Moves: Mona Shores senior bounces back from knee injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jordan Walker has always played the game of basketball at a high level and it is very evident when you watch the senior from Mona Shores on the court.

But what is even more impressive about # 22, is how she responded after a serious knee injury more than a year ago.

"I went to make a pass and my ACL just popped and I immediately went to the ground."

Later that same day in June of 2015m Jordan was in the office of Orthopedic Associates of Muskegon.

"I was just sitting there and I broke out in tears, just because I knew that you know with this injury that it could be career-changing."

Jordan's basketball future is back on track, as she plans to play Division I college basketball. She's also hoping to pick up some hardware before her career at Mona Shores comes to an end, which includes a state title.

