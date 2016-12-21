BBB warns of online apparel company using Grandville address

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – The Better Business Bureau is issuing a Consumer Alert about a business using a Grandville mailing address.

The alert says that U Design Apparel now has more than 20 complaints against it. Most of the complaints are in regard to customers not receiving their merchandise and not being able to get refunds.

The BBB says that U Design Apparel’s website promises to “allow you to create & sell custom apparel online…design a product and sell it.” The BBB says they have tried to contact the company but has not received a response. The company has a business address in Grandville, which is a postal drop business.

For more, visit the BBB website.