Christmastime at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

There are lots of events and packages at Soaring Eagle to end 2016, and even a few to start 2017 off with a bang!

So get ready for Christmas weekend at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel, because this Friday through Sunday there will be lots to celebrate. Christmas tree and elf crafts for the kids, plus a cookie decorating station will bring Christmas cheer to all who will stay there.

If you don't have any plans for New Year's Eve, why not go to Mount Pleasant? Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel is putting together an incredible "Circus, Circus" package for just that occasion. It's all inclusive and contains water park passes, dinning credit, and premium play money for Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort.

Starting on January 2, Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is offering a "Winter Escape" package. It starts at $109 and includes an overnight stay in a standard room with water park passes. This deal will run until the end of March.

"The Price is Right Live Stage Show" will be at Soaring Eagle Casino on Friday, February 17 and 18. If you're called up on stage, you could win some fabulous prizes and cash. Also, lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seats. Tickets can be purchased online.

Steve Martin and Martin Short will be at "Entertainment Hall" on Saturday, March 4. The show "An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life" includes stand-up, film clips, musical numbers and conversations about their lives in show business. Tickets start at $66 and available online.

Don't forget, it's not too late to get gift cards and water park passes as Christmas gifts. To order these or to make reservations at the hotel, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.