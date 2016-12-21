Hope Tops Albion to Remain Unbeaten

HOLLAND, Mich -- The 7th ranked Hope women's basketball team finished the game on a 21-9 run to beat Albion 78-71 in an MIAA conference game Wednesday night. Angelique Gaddy scored 15 points and set a Devos Fieldhouse record with 10 assists.
