Hope Tops Albion to Remain Unbeaten

Posted 11:15 PM, December 21, 2016, by

HOLLAND, Mich -- The 7th ranked Hope women's basketball team finished the game on a 21-9 run to beat Albion 78-71 in an MIAA conference game Wednesday night.  Angelique Gaddy scored 15 points and set a Devos Fieldhouse record with 10 assists.

