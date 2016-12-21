Michigan troopers wear throwback hats for 100th anniversary

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State Police will be wearing throwback headgear in 2017 in honor of the department’s 100th anniversary.

Troopers will be issued campaign-style hats, the type worn by state police in the early 1920s.

Spokesman Lt. Michael Shaw says members of the force took a vote and decided to make the switch.

WXYZ-TV of Detroit reports that Michigan is one of just six states where troopers don’t wear campaign hats.

The new design will feature a black straw hat with a clear-coat protection. It has a traditional four-dent style with an extra stiff brim. Similar to hats presently worn, it includes braids of different colors, depending on rank.

The hats will make their first appearance Thursday during graduation ceremonies for the 131st trooper recruit school.