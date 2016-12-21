Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It’s not the best beach weather in West Michigan, but for one group the lake is at its prime right now.

A group of surfers took to the below freezing temperatures just off the beach in Grand Haven on Tuesday.

They say the winter winds turn Lake Michigan into a washing machine, which is considered prime surfing off the pier from August through January.

Again, while it may be an adventure, you should never go into the water yourself, especially with those kinds of waves.

2. A couple weeks ago we told you about the third annual Kalamazoo Stripping and Derusting Diaper Derby.

Last year they collected 31,000 diapers, pullups, and wipes.

For 2016, they collected more than 48,000 diapers and just under 31,000 wipes. All of those donations will go to the Elizabeth Up John Community Healing Center in Portage.

3. K-Wings players plan to make a special delivery just in time for Christmas.

On Sunday, they collected more than 1,000 toys at their annual Teddy Bear Toss game. At the event fans brought stuffed toys to the game, and sent them flying onto the ice.

On Wednesday, the team will give those stuffed bears and toys to the kids at Bronson Children’s Hospital to help spread some holiday cheer.

They plan to make the donation around 12:15 p.m.

4. Google has revealed the most popular searches across the globe for 2016, and the viral sensation comin gin at number one was “Pokemon Go.”

Number two is “the iPhone 7,” which was unveiled in September.

Number three is Donald Trump, since his unprecedented run for president had people across the glob Googling his name.

Number four was Prince, after his death in April.

Finally at number five is the Powerball. This year was the largest Powerball Jackpot in the lottery’s history.

5. A new study shows that “comfort foods” actually make stress worse down the road.

Instead, doctors suggest eating dark leafy greens like kale, which have nutrients that can help regulate emotion and pleasure.

Good carbs, like oats, can help your brain regulate serotonin and stabilize your mood.

If you have a sweet tooth, pick fruits like blueberries and strawberries.

One study found Vitamin C can reduce blood sugar and stress hormone levels.