× Nearly 30,000 strollers recalled for pinching and fall hazard

DEDHAM, Mass. — Thousands of strollers sold at Babies R Us, other stores, and online have been recalled due to the chance the stroller could unexpected fold up while being used. The defect could cause a caregiver to experience lacerations or the caregiver and baby to fall.

Aria Child, Inc., of Dedham, Mass., maker of Qbit Strollers, recalled 29,400 of its Qbit lightweight strollers for children up to 50 pounds. The possibly defective strollers, which retail at about $180, were made between March 2015 and March 2016 and sold between May 2015 and November 2016.

The model numbers are 10AW1G-RAS2U, 10AW1G-WHT2U, 10AW1G-CHA4U, and

10AW1G-CIR5U.

Consumers with the defective models are instructed to stop using the strollers and contact Aria online or at 888-591-5540 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a free replacement.