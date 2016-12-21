Police still searching for missing elderly Kentwood man

Willie Donald Crawford

KENTWOOD, Mich. – Police are still asking for assistance in finding an elderly man missing now for over two weeks.

Willie Crawford, 81, was last seen Saturday, December 3rd near his home at 52nd Street and Eastern SE. According to Crawford’s family, he is in the early stages of dementia and is partially blind.

Crawford is described as being 6’0″ tall, weighs about 150lbs., has a gray beard, gray/black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans, brown hiking boots and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information should call Kentwood Police at 616-698-6580.

