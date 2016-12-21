Woman hit and killed by vehicle on US-12

GALIEN, Mich. – A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night.

The crash happened on US-12 west of Cleveland Road in Berrien County about 6:30pm.

Michigan State Police say that Gracie Harper, 50, was walking in the middle of the westbound lane of US-12 when she was hit. The driver told police that they did not see Harper on the dark road. The driver was not hurt.

Police say alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of the driver.

The crash is still under investigation.