Woman’s body found in Ionia County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUIR, Mich. - Michigan State Police say a woman was found dead overnight in Ionia County.

The 48-year-old woman was found by a sanitation employee in the Village of Muir. According to police, the woman was last seen by employees at a local grocery store Tuesday night.

Police say the death is being considered as suspicious, but the initial investigation suggests that the death was either accidental or natural. Alcohol may have been a factor.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.