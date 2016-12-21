Woman’s body found in Ionia County

Posted 12:21 PM, December 21, 2016, by , Updated at 07:21PM, December 21, 2016

MUIR, Mich. - Michigan State Police say a woman was found dead overnight in Ionia County.

The 48-year-old woman was found by a sanitation employee in the Village of Muir.  According to police, the woman was last seen by employees at a local grocery store Tuesday night.

Police say the death is being considered as suspicious, but the initial investigation suggests that the death was either accidental or natural.  Alcohol may have been a factor.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s