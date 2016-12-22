AP: Clinton wins popular vote by nearly 2.9 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more votes than President-elect Donald Trump. That’s the largest popular vote margin of any losing presidential candidate.
According to an analysis by The Associated Press, certified results in 50 states and the District of Columbia show Clinton winning nearly 65,844,610 million votes, or 48 percent. Trump won 62,979,636 million votes, or 46 percent.
Clinton is the fifth presidential candidate in American history to win the popular vote and lose the Electoral College. Democrat Al Gore received 540,000 more votes than President George W. Bush in 2000, and is the only other presidential candidate this century to come up short in the Electoral College but claim a popular vote victory.
AP’s popular vote count does not include finalized results for third-party candidates and write-in votes.
Chris
Nice to see republicans getting alone with Russian.
Mike
Don’t leave us in suspense, Russian what?!
Doris Sommerdyke
So What?
MKG
The 2.9 million votes were probably all from California (and maybe a few from NY city). The map of the US was 90% red. LOL
Kevin Rahe
Yup, this is simply reflective of the fact that one bit state not only went for Clinton, but went completely overboard for her.
J.B.
Shhhh..they are still trying to spin it into that she somehow might have won something.
All this really shows is how smart our founders were in establishing the electoral college so that the other 48 states are not ruled over indefinitely by California and New York..
remove those 2 from the equation “and as well we should” and Trump easily won the popular as well…by almost 3 million..lol
Bob
Can’t they find any new news ?
steve
Not if they can find any new news. Especially if the message says Hillary got screwed.
P
Let’s talk about chicago voting. Vote early, democratic, and often. I’m surprised it wasn’t more.
But who cares. Trump is president, remember.