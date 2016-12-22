× Ford Airport announces new restaurants, retail offerings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Gerald R. Ford International Airport will be looking more and more like the airport for Beer City, U.S.A.

The airport and restaurant company HMSHost announced they have reached an agreement to open a new marketplace and brewery after the security checkpoints. The new area is part of the airport’s Gateway Transformation Project.

The marketplace will feature Michigan-themed merchandise and the restaurant, Prospect Hill Brewhouse, will feature Founders beer and sandwiches. Two new Starbucks will also open at the airport, one before and one after security. A restaurant called The Local@GRR will open on Concourse A and a second restaurant will open on Concourse B. The airport says a Firehouse Subs and a Burger Federation restaurant are also in the works.

Prospect Hill is set to open in the summer of 2017. The other outlets will open later.