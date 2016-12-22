× Give the ‘gift of blood’ during the upcoming holiday weekend

WEST MICHIGAN– If you are looking for a way to give back to people in need of blood during the holiday, there are two blood drives going on across West Michigan that you can participate in.

Blood donors of all types, particularly AB, O negative, A negative and B negative donors are urged to make a donation to help ensure patient needs can continue to be met this winter.

The 32nd annual Holiday Blood Drive will be held on Saturday, December 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel, 100 W Michigan Ave., in Kalamazoo. The blood drive is being held in memory of Lisa Zuk, a 14-year veteran of the Kalamazoo Public Safety Department who lost her battle with breast cancer in November of 2015.

“Lisa was a long-time blood donor and received a number of blood products during her treatment,” said Jane Emanuel, donor recruitment representative for the American Red Cross. “This blood drive is a chance for donors to give the gift of life while keeping Lisa’s memory alive.”

To make an appointment to donate during the 32nd Annual Holiday Blood Drive call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org.

As a special thank you, everyone who comes to donate will receive a Red Cross holiday long-sleeve T-shirt, while supplies last, and will be entered for a chance to win an overnight package at the Radisson Plaza Hotel and Suites, plus hourly prize drawings.

Michigan Blood is also giving away a $10 gift card for donors who participate in its ‘Give the Gift’ campaign by donating blood at either their Grandville or Grand Rapids location from Friday December 23 until Monday January 2, 2017.

Grand Rapids Area Donor Center

1036 Fuller Ave NE

Friday, 12/23: 6am – 1pm

Saturday, 12/24: 7am – 2pm

Monday, 12/26: 8am – 7pm

Friday, 12/30: 6am – 1pm

Saturday, 12/31: 7am – 2pm

Monday, 1/2: 8am – 7pm

Grandville Donor Center – Grandville United Methodist Church

3140 Wilson Ave

Thursday, 12/22: 12pm – 7pm

Thursday, 12/29: 12pm – 7pm

More info can also be found at MIBloodGift.org