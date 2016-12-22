GR Catholic Tops GR Christian in Overtime to Win Cornerstone Tournament

Posted 11:00 PM, December 22, 2016, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Sahniya Huggins scored 18 points and was named tournament MVP as Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-1) beat Grand Rapids Christian (3-3) 45-40 in overtime to claim the Gold Division Title of the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s