GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Sahniya Huggins scored 18 points and was named tournament MVP as Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-1) beat Grand Rapids Christian (3-3) 45-40 in overtime to claim the Gold Division Title of the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.
GR Catholic Tops GR Christian in Overtime to Win Cornerstone Tournament
