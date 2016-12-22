Grand Rapids Veteran Home receives donation from wreath contest

Posted 3:28 PM, December 22, 2016, by , Updated at 04:15PM, December 22, 2016

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Home for Veterans Life Enrichment Fund received nearly $2,000 after an electrical firm held a wreath-building contest.

Photo Gallery

Feyen Zylstra student apprentices made six wreaths from recycled electrical parts.  The public voted on the wreaths for the contest.

People are encouraged to go “like” the wreaths they like the best on the Feyen Zylstra Facebook page. They have pledged to donate $1 for every “like” the winning wreath gets.

The donation will help cover costs for veteran outings to sporting and theatrical events.

