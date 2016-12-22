GRFC makes first signing for women’s team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Football Club has signed their first-ever player for their Women’s Team.

Michaela Kovacs, a Hudsonville native, will be joining the team during their first season in the summer of 2017.

Kovacs is a defender and is expected to wear #4.

She’s currently a sophomore at Michigan State University and plays for the Spartans Women’s soccer team. Kovacs has represented the United States on the international U-19 level and has played matches in the U.S. and New Zealand.

According to a post on Facebook by the club, Kovacs said, “I could not be more excited to finally be playing back in Grand Rapids,” adding that “I have had the pleasure of attending some of the men’s GRFC games and witnessed how great our soccer community is at supporting the program. With that being said I hope I can help bring the same successful record and competition to the women’s side this upcoming summer”.

GRFC Women’s Head Coach Lewis Robinson had this to say about the addition of Kovacs, “From the beginning when the team was being formed we knew Mouse would be one of the first players we would want to add to our roster. She is a fantastic player, great leader, and one of the best female players to come out of West Michigan.”

Robinson calls Kovacs “the perfect addition to our first year team.”

