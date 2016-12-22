Kent Co. Health Department’s ‘Take the Shot’ Campaign
-
Free walk-in HIV testing available next week at Kent Co. Health Dept.
-
First Steps Kent brings local stats a reality in new campaign
-
GRPD: Teen shot in the head on Grand Rapids’ southwest side
-
$250,000 investment launches to teach kids to “be nice.”
-
Wrench thrown through window at Kent Co. GOP
-
-
Pack up the family and take a color tour around Kent Co.
-
Families Against Narcotics starts a chapter in Michigan for families seeking help
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 15
-
PBS newscaster Gwen Ifill has died
-
Hispanic Center of West Michigan addresses threats in Kent County
-
-
Officer dies after being shot multiple times at domestic violence call
-
Emails found during Anthony Weiner probe prompted FBI review connected to Clinton server
-
Obamacare woes could linger long after Obama is gone