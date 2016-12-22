Light snow possible into Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- For everyone hopeful of snow falling on Christmas, I can't deliver any miracles in regards to that, but the best we can do is a fresh coat of snow Christmas Eve morning.

Friday evening, expect the snow to ramp up by around 7 or 8, and continue through the overnight hours. Notice the rain and snow mix? This is because our temperatures will be so close to the freezing mark. As a result, I expect the roads to remain mostly wet, with minimal impacts as the snow falls overnight.

Snow continues into early portions of Christmas Eve, before tapering off by daybreak.

Snow totals won't be all that impressive, but a fresh 1-3" of heavy, wet snow are expected. This will be good for kids looking to make snowmen or throw snowballs around!

Travel around the region Friday won't be dangerous, but there will be a few spots further north that could get a bit slick. If you're headed anywhere south, you're most likely running into wet roads and rain for Friday.

Most of this fresh snow melts leading into Christmas Day and early next week as we'll expect rain and temps rising into the 50s by Monday!