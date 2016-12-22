Light snow possible into Christmas Eve

Posted 9:19 AM, December 22, 2016, by , Updated at 12:17PM, December 22, 2016

WEST MICHIGAN-  For everyone hopeful of snow falling on Christmas, I can't deliver any miracles in regards to that, but the best we can do is a fresh coat of snow Christmas Eve morning.

rpm-1-4

Friday evening, expect the snow to ramp up by around 7 or 8, and continue through the overnight hours.  Notice the rain and snow mix?  This is because our temperatures will be so close to the freezing mark.  As a result, I expect the roads to remain mostly wet, with minimal impacts as the snow falls overnight.

rpm-2-4

Snow continues into early portions of Christmas Eve, before tapering off by daybreak.

garry-rpm-snow

Snow totals won't be all that impressive, but a fresh 1-3" of heavy, wet snow are expected.  This will be good for kids looking to make snowmen or throw snowballs around!

michigan-travel-forecast-day-2

Travel around the region Friday won't be dangerous, but there will be a few spots further north that could get a bit slick.  If you're headed anywhere south, you're most likely running into wet roads and rain for Friday.

midwest_temps-euro-3

Most of this fresh snow melts leading into Christmas Day and early next week as we'll expect rain and temps rising into the 50s by Monday!

